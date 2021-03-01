Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has advised a former governor; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to panic over moves by the Edo State government to probe the N30 billion Edo stormwater project.

Chief Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information in the state, said he welcomed the decision by the governor to investigate the controversial project.

He said: “On the N30 billion stormwater project, this is a very strange development on the side of Adams Oshiomhole’s administration and the minister.

“As a sitting governor, you have a right to look into any issue that is not clear which Governor Obaseki is doing.

“I think the people involved in that project should exercise patience and let the governor do what he wants to do.

“I read the letter of the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, who supervised the project as the then Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability in the state.

“I also read the letter of APC in Edo State. I don’t think there is any need for them to panic.

“If the governor decides to look into the stormwater project, they should allow him do it. At least, they will be represented legally at the panel set up to look into it.

“They have been claiming that the governor is the chairman of the Economic team. The Edo APC even said he was the consultant.

“All these are just sign of panic and I don’t see any reason for that, if their conscience is clear. N30 billion is a huge sum and we all live in Benin; we know what it means when there is a downpour here.

“So, I’m in total support of the decision by the governor to investigate the project and I believe nobody should panic if their conscience is clear; that they have not done anything wrong.

“I believe everyone involved will be given a fair hearing. So, it is a simple matter.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki had last week declared that the N30 billion Benin stormwater project embarked upon by the Oshiomhole administration was a ploy to defraud Edo people.

Governor Obaseki had said the stormwater project, conceived by the Oshiomhole administration, was designed not to work for the benefit of Edo people, adding that his administration will probe the project and recover all the money stolen through it.

