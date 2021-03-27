ICYMI: Busload of Christian worshippers abducted in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A number of Christian worshippers on their way to Kafanchan in Kaduna state, were abducted on Friday.

Although the authorities are yet to make a statement, one Eje Kenny Faraday posted on his Facebook wall, that “all the passengers in this bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road km 63 from Kaduna.”

The Head Media and Public Relations of Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, had confirmed the sad incident to journalists.

When contacted on the abduction, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna state, Rev (Dr) John Joseph Hayab confirmed the abduction, saying the RCCG members were taken away near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan highway on Friday evening.

He said he got the information earlier when an unknown number called him on Friday, adding that he was made to understand that more than 8 worshippers were abducted by the gunmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

