ICC awards $30m in compensation to Congo war crimes victims

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has awarded 30 million dollars in compensation to victims of serious war crimes in Congo.

Former child soldiers and victims of sexual violence committed by the convicted former militia leader Bosco Ntaganda, 47, was entitled to compensation, the ICC ruled in The Hague on Monday.

It is the highest amount the court has awarded to the victims so far.

However, Ntaganda was destitute, the court stated, so the compensation is to be raised by the Trust Fund for Victims.

The fund had been set up by the court’s Assembly of State Parties to assist the victims of war crimes.

Ntaganda was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2019 for the most serious war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murders, sexual violence, and the use of child soldiers.

The ex-commander nicknamed `Terminator,’ had been found guilty of massacres in 2002 and 2003.

He had appealed against the verdict.

According to the verdict, the fund should also draw up a plan for the use of the money.

Priority should be given to helping victims of sexual violence, people with physical injuries, and former child soldiers.

