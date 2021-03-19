I would have been a soldier or pastor if … ― Dapo Tuburna

Kindly Share This Story:

Having paid his dues on the Nigerian music scene with hit songs including ‘Nothing’, ‘Ajala’, ‘Gingo Vibes’, ‘Feel Free’ and one of 2020’s biggest single, ‘See Finish’ featuring DMW’s Mayorkun, Afro-beat music sensation, Oladapo David Olajide, better known as Dapo Tuburna, who just released an enthralling EP, ‘I Remember Everything’ (IRE) has revealed that he would have taken a different turn if he wasn’t a musician.

In an interview with Vanguard, Tuburna revealed that he would have joined the army or better still become a pastor if he wasn’t pursuing his music career.

See the interview below.

Who is Dapo Tuburna?

Dapo Tuburna is an Afro-fusion artiste from Nigeria who makes it easy to relate music and reality, and still catch a vibe, and grove to a good melody.

Who are Gingos and what does it mean to be a Gingo?

I call my amazing fans Gingo and it simply means ‘Ginger Your Go’ (keep up the hard work).

You released your first EP, ‘I Remember Everything’ a few days ago. What does this project mean to you and what do you want people to remember about the project?

This project means life to me and it’s basically about everything I remember that keeps me going. This project talks about my downtimes and how everything is about to change for the best.

What topics are addressed in your EP?

IRE speaks of the hustle I, as well as other young people, have faced, lifestyle, reality checks, and the assurance that every young African dream can come true.

How would you describe your music genre?

I call it Gingo vibes and it’s a blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and storytelling.

Which of the songs on the project are you most connected to?

That’s a hard choice to make, but ‘Sinner Man Vibes’ and ‘I Remember Everything’.

What would you say inspires your sound, especially on this project?

(Laughs) Nothing but hope and dreams of a billion-dollar cheque. Any young African would easily be motivated with that in mind.

If you weren’t pursuing music as a career, what other career path would you be pursuing currently?

(Laughs) This might sound very weird but if I wasn’t a musician, I would have been a soldier or a pastor.

As an artiste and creative, what do you miss the most about the pre-pandemic reality in the creative/music industry?

Wow! That would be my fans. I miss the shows as well, I miss them so much.

What is your most memorable career moment?

Right now, I think it was when Femi Kuti randomly hit up my Twitter and I had the opportunity of growing around him too. It was a wow experience for me.

In your experience in the music industry, what are the biggest lessons you’ve learned?

Everything will come to you if you work harder than you think.

What African artiste(s) would you say shaped your music?

Brenda Fassie! I love her music so much.

What African artistes do you look forward to collaborating with?

I’m a fan of Casper Nyovest and I love Busiswa soo much. And yeah the producers are amazing.

What Nigerian and international artistes do you look forward to collaborating with?

Definitely Drake, Damian Marley Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Phyno, Omah Lay, Tems, Tiwa Savage amongst others.

What’s your message to your fans and upcoming artistes who look up to you?

Stay resilient, keep hustling, and keep ‘Gingering Your Go’.

