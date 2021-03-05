Vanguard Logo

I won’t take vaccine, I’m healthy — Yahaya Bello insists

On 8:00 pm
Yahaya Bello, Herdsmen
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, Friday, insisted that he won’t take COVID-19 vaccine, noting that he’s hale and healthy and has no reason to do so.

Bello disclosed this when he featured on Channels TV at Politics Today monitored by Vanguard.

The outspoken Bello while answering question if he’s going to force the Kogites to take the vaccine, he opined:

“I respect President Muhammadu Buhari and his policies. If he can take the vaccine, it’s a welcome development but I won’t take because I’m healthy and hearty.”

