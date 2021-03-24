I want to focus fully on my music business’ – Kristen Dawodu, KD Records boss

Kindly Share This Story:

To those who tend to regard Kristen Dawodu, CEO of Lagos-based KD Records as a newbie promoter to the music business, the US-based showbiz impresario has dispelled all doubts about his credential. “I have been in the business of music since 2014,” he said. “In the beginning, I kept a low profile. People hardly knew who I was.”

Continuing he said: “I was still studying at Tai Solarin University when I started investing in music. At the time, I didn’t have enough time to focus on my craft until I was done with my studies. Now, there’s more than enough time to focus on my artistes.”

The KD Record label boss who lauded the giant strides Nigerian musicians are making locally and globally did not hide his admiration for the music of Adekunle Gold. “I love his lyrics,” he said. “His lyrics are meaningful. His songs are songs you can learn from.”

Dawodu, who presently has two artistes on his label; Specdo and Deedee Jojo, is hoping that music acts from the stable of KD Record label will be able to strike a collaboration with the Orente crooner in the future.

He also figured the duo of Mayorkun and Fire boy DML as two other artistes he’s keen to broker collaborations with for the KD Record artistes.

Kristen Dawodu (born Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu) further disclosed the direction he is taking his record label this year. “KD Records is not about me now. It’s all about my artistes. We all trying to work on some good music and then promote with lots of money, because I want my artistes to be known worldwide.”

On why he hasn’t signed a female act on KD Records, the music label CEO said: ¨I guess I haven’t found the right one. A record label is not so much about signing artistes as it is a matter of having the wherewithal, the clout to push them further.”

Prompted on the qualities he looks for in a talent he counts worthy of being an artiste of the KD Record family, Kristen Dawodu reveals further: “Young, musical and mentally sound. Must be able to kill any beat for freestyles.”

