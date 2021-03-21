I love being sexy ― DJ Dimple Nipple

Kindly Share This Story:

Rachel Oluwabukola Martins is an actress, a dancer and a disc jockey known in the entertainment space and Instagram as DJ Dimple Nipple. She has become a sensation on Instagram on account of juicy and raunchy pictures and videos she posts. The six-foot drop-dead gorgeous diva in a chat with Potpourri explains what it entails to be sexy.

“To me, being sexy is not just by the body but the way you talk, think, walk and your charisma and I love being sexy. Being sexy is my everyday lifestyle which I can’t change for absolutely anything and like I always say, ‘If you have it, flaunt it but these days people tend to see different reasons people choose to flaunt their endowment and half of them cry every night wishing they have it to flaunt it,” she said with cocky confidence.

Rachel Oluwabukola Martins a.k.a DJ Dimple Nipple first made her mark on the entertainment landscape when she featured in Funke Akindele’s popular YouTube series titled “House Helps” in 2018. But her first passion is dancing and it has taken her on stage with top artistes like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage among others. She has also collaborated with Hennessy and has danced in the biggest nightclubs in Lagos.

She told Potpourri her selling points as an actress is her beautiful face and physique.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: