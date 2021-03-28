I killed my one-month-old baby out of frustration, 35 years old woman tells Police

Kindly Share This Story:

ABEOKUTA – Men of the Ogun State Police command have arrested a 35 years old woman, Sukurat Olajoke for allegedly killing her one month old baby, and subsequently dumped the corpse in Ogun river.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested, when policemen attached to Enugada divisional headquarters in Abeokuta who were on routine patrol with the DPO, SP Baba Hamzat saw the woman throwing something suspicious into the river.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspicious behavior of the woman, after throwing the object into the river attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning”.

“It was on interrogation that the suspect, who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo state, confessed that she threw into the river the corpse of her one month old baby, who she killed out of frustration”.

She added that, “the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she has no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before gotten pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem who refused to accept the paternity of the child”.

Oyeyemi added ” the DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who assisted in recovering the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

