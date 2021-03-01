I can’t run after lunatic who stole my clothes, Ikpeazu replies Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

BARELY a week after Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West described him as a drunkard, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Monday took a swipe at the Senator that his case is akin when a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.

According to him, if he runs after Senator Adeyemi, society may not be able to differentiate between him and the Senator.

Speaking in Abuja Monday when he gave his goodwill message at the launch of Made in Aba, an Autobiography of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Abia State governor who was apparently responding to Senator Adeyemi who lampooned him last week Wednesday, describing him as a Champagne drinking governor, noted that he does not Drink.

The governor said, “I don’t drink at all. And I don’t begrudge those who do big issues. What you say, the things you say and where you say them speaks a lot about who you are

“According to Chinua Achebe, If a mad man takes your clothes while bathing and you take off after him naked, no one will know who is mad between the two of you.

“I share in the joy of today’s event because I understand the place of history in the life of the people. The caption points to the tenacity that Aba exudes. Aba does not bother about taking a fall because it is sure it will rise figure, that is why we are better traders”

Recall that the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC, Kogi West, had last week taken a swipe at Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, alleging that he is a drunk.

According to Senator Adeyemi, governor Ikpeazu is a Champagne drinking Governor.

Senator Adeyemi poured vituperations on the Abia State governor while contributing to a motion titled, “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria” and sponsored by Senator Adi Odey Stephen, Peoples Democratic Party Party, PDP, Cross River North.

Adeyemi who suddenly deviated from the motion under discourse, started attacking Ikpeazu, just as he was probably responding to a social media post allegedly authored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South where he allegedly cast serious aspersion against the person of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Senator Adeyemi said, “Despite that, some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority. We are bordered by nine states, but we had an experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighboring states.

“Some governors are committed to the protection of their people, in my state the governor awarded contracts for the renovations of schools and provides security services to them.

“In some states of Nigeria today, where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man.

“Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

