HURIWA tackles Buhari over worsening insecurity

…Condemns abduction of school children

…Flays silence of South-East lawmakers

By Dirisu Yakubu

Prominent rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Tuesday, chided the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its handling of security in the land, and urged it to rise up and tackle the challenge headlong.

The group stated this at a press conference addressed by HURIWA Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, against the backdrop of incessant abduction of Nigerians, particularly school children in the past couple of weeks.

This is as Onwubiko, for the umpteenth time, called on the governors of the South-East states to borrow a leaf from their South-West counterparts by setting up an indigenous security outfit in the mould of Amotekun to help checkmate crime and criminality in the region.

“The failure of government of President Muhammadu Buhari to clearly declare as terrorists, the bunch of boys wielding weapons of mass destruction and abducting school children means that there is a game plan that is being played.”

“HURIWA is seriously worried by the apparent general climate of fear all around the country. We are much more bothered about the lack of political will to effectively resolve the security issues as shown by the attitudes of the President towards combating the rising wave of armed kidnapping of school children.

“We are concerned about the spate of terror attacks targeting schools and the inability of the central government to take clean, transparent, decisive and law based steps to protect the schools,” the group stated on Tuesday.

While calling on President Buhari to rise to the challenge of securing the nation, Onwubiko noted that “the incapacity and unwillingness of the federal government to protect children receiving education, is the lowest phase of insecurity and terrorism which must never be allowed to fester. A nation whose political leadership is unwilling to protect school children has lost the legitimacy to govern.

“This is because the primary duty of care and protection lies with the central and sub-national segments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Federal Republic of Nigeria must now realize that it is time to declare a national state of emergency with a view to enforcing the counter terror laws. The phenomenal abdication of the Federal government’s primary duty to protect school children is a serious and grave threat to the existence of Nigeria,” he added.

The crusade for the restoration of sanity in the land, according to HURIWA must be holistic, saying “why is President Buhari in a hurry when it comes to crushing the unarmed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB but is as slow as a snail when the challenge and demands of his office to crush Fulani militia in the North arises? Why the selective justice!”

The group called on South-East governors to learn from their counterparts in the South-West and set up a regional security outfit in the mould of Amotekun “to thwart the terror attacks against their people.”

It also chided the manner Sheikh Ahmed Gumi is going about interfacing with bandits and making careless, reckless comments capable of instigating crisis in the country.

“Why is Sheikh Gumi allowed to interfere in the counter terror war as a negotiator for terrorists and kidnappers when the anti-terror law spells out what should happen to such an interloper and why are these kidnappers not classified as terrorists?” it further queried.

Vanguard News Nigeria

