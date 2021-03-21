HURIWA slams FG’s ‘poor’ handling of national security

Kindly Share This Story:

Wants EFCC to track sponsors of terrorism, kidnappers

By Dirisu Yakubu

Frontline rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has chided the federal government’s approach to tackling insecurity in the country in the past few years.

This is even as the group wants the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to beam its searchlight on sponsors and financiers of terrorism in the land with a view to bringing them to justice.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Executive Director of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said government, particularly the executive arm, is yet to demonstrate sufficient political will to tame the monster of corruption as it relates to the growing insecurity in the land.

He said: “The issue of insecurity in Nigeria is made worse by the unprecedented level of corruption amongst the members of this government. There are reports that most of them prior to the year 2015 before the coming of the government, were as wretched as Church rats.

“But few years down the line, there are reports that many of them have built immeasurable wealth and got huge assets to the amazement of some of the political thugs who were used to manipulate the electoral process and rig in the administration.

“It is said that some of these thugs who felt short changed by those who they helped to gain political power have abandoned them and are now amassing massive wealth whereas they who helped to perpetrate electoral fraud are dying in penury and absolute poverty. And so those amongst the armed thugs who cannot bear the disappointments with equanimity, then opted for violence and criminality which is the result of what we are witnessing today.

“The EFCC is simply chasing shadows by asking bankers to declare their assets when this same EFCC failed to pin down the sponsors of terrorism and the kidnappers who keep huge ransom in the same banks that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN controls. So the EFCC needs to go after these people most of who were even too poor to drive one good car and lived in rented houses with some reportedly selling recharge cards before political fortune smiled on them.”

He called on the anti-graft body to immediately conduct forensic audit on “how these persons who have been in government became stupendously wealthy contrary to their early wretched status which people around them can attest to,” stressing that the fact that most Ministers today do not have their kids in public schools is the reason they won’t be worried with the increasing incidences of kidnapping in schools, particularly in the northern part of the country.

“Children’s right to education in northern Nigeria has been severely restricted or, in many cases, completely eradicated because of the frequent attacks, constant insecurity and direct attacks on schools, education personnel and pupils by suspected armed Fulani militants or bandits,” he added.

Citing various portions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to justify the right to education, the HURIWA boss warned of the danger to come in the foreseeable future if the right to learning of the child is infringed upon or outrightly denied.

He wondered why in the 21st century, destroyers of lives, public and private properties were yet to be arrested and prosecuted for the crime against humanity.

“The unlawful killing of teachers or pupils by non-state actors is both a serious crime and an abuse of their right to life as well as a broader attack against education in northern Nigeria. As part of its obligations to protect the right to life and the right to education, the Nigerian government should bring perpetrators of such criminal acts to justice in a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty,” he counselled.

The group further expressed disappointment at the seemingly aloofness of the United Nations to the frequent attacks on schools by criminal elements across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: