Human Right Lawyer threatens to sue South- West governors over ranching

— Lauds Akeredolu quit notice to criminal-minded herdsmen in government forest

Dayo Johnson Akure

A human right lawyer, Mr Morakinyo Ogele has threatened to challenge in court any governor in the Southwest geo-political zone that grants land for ranching in his state.

Ogele in a statement in Akure, the Ondo state capital said “any person that want to engage in reaching should approach the community or family instead of using government to corner people’s land.

He however commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his efforts in tackling the Fulani herdsmen menace in the state.

According to him, “Akeredolu has been doing well by leading other governors in the zone to confronting the criminal activities of Fulani herdsmen in the Southwest.

” Apart from this, Akeredolu gave a seven-day ultimatum to those herdsmen that established themselves in the forest for criminal activities to give up possession of the forest where sundry of crimes were perpetrated ranging from killing, raping, kidnapping and other crimes.”

Ogele also lauded Akeredolu for banning open grazing in his state, establishment a security outfit known as Amotekun and encouraged other governors to do a similar thing.

He however chided some of the governors in the zone who were hobnobbing with the Northern zone, neglecting the welfare and security of their people for political gain.

According to him ” while Akeredolu has become commander in chief and head of security in the south-west, his neighbouring state colleague has become the solicitor for the Fulani herdsmen in fact, some herders Fulani are on daily basis wreaking havoc in that state and the governor of this state has become the chief mourner to the Northern state governors canvassing for 2023 Presidential race.

Ogele said that the people of the south-west must appreciate the recent activities of governor Akeredolu for his effort in bringing down the criminal activities of these Fulani herdsmen.

