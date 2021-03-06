How we secured release of seven kidnapped travellers in Osun – Amotekun field Commandant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shona Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun Amotekun Corps field Commandant, Comrade Amitolu Shittu has narrated how the corps secured the release of seven kidnapped travellers along Osogbo-Obokun road by suspected herdsmen.

He told Sunday Vanguard on Saturday that Amotekun Corps operatives in conjunction with community hunters have been on the trail of the abductors since Tuesday, March 2 when the incident happened.

Apart from the hunters in the community, According to him, it is only Amotekun Corps operatives that continue to comb the forest and put heat on the abductors forcing them to release the victims.

“We got to the scene of the incident first and clear the road. The family linked up with us trying to deliver ransom but we told them we cannot help them deliver ransom.

We sought their understanding to support us to ensure the victims’release without paying a dime because we know the heat is much on them and they cannot afford to kill anymore victims apart from the innocent man killed at the scene of the incident.

So, the abductors could not do anything than to release them on Friday evening to lessen their burden and we advised them to go straight to the police before reuniting with their families.

I emphasised that the forest in Ibokun area was sweeper many times by Amotekun Corps and community hunters alone.

We have also designed a mechanism to ensure that whenever anyone is kidnapped, without even linking with the family, we can secure their release within 24-hour without paying any ransom.

“Besides, kidnapped victims that Amotekun corps had been involved in their release were done without paying any ransom”, he said.

Amitolu also commended residents of the community for the support given to the team in making their effort successful, urging the populace to always reach the corps in the case of kidnappings around their communities or robbery incidents, as well as cultists clash.

He added that Amotekun has vowed to keep surppoting police to ensure that Osun is made uncomfortable for criminals and their crime activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

