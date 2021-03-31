How water-vendor was beaten to death, burnt after alleged blasphemy in Bauchi community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A water vendor popularly called Talle Mai Ruwa at Sade village in Darazo local government area of Bauchi state has been beaten to death and his body burnt to ashes after an alleged blasphemy against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Vanguard gathered that irate youths of the village had stormed the community police station on Tuesday where he was being detained, and seized him and thereafter set him ablaze in front of the police station.

According to our source, Talle Mai Ruwa had had a misunderstanding with a lady customer who allegedly fetched his water without his knowledge which led him to pour out the already fetched water from the customer’s container.

Our source further told Vanguard that the girl pleaded with him in the name of God and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to allow her to fetch the water but he was angry and allegedly insulted her parents and the Prophet.

“What happened was that a water vendor was angry at a customer for fetching water from his borehole without his consent. This led him to kick the lady’s bucket in a way that all the water she had fetched poured on the ground. Meanwhile, the girl had begged him in the name of the Prophet but in his anger, he insulted Prophet Muhammad.

“People got agitated as the news of the blasphemy circulated around the village until two days ago when the Village Head intervened in the matter. While at the Palace of the Village Head, he was asked if he truly blasphemed against Prophet Muhammad and he said he did. I can’t tell if he apologized but he was taken away to the police station after his encounter with the village head.

“The next morning, the news spread around town and everyone in the village was more agitated. Later, a group of angry youths stormed the police station, overpowered the police officers there and grabbed Talle to the front of the police station where he was beaten to death and his dead body was burnt,” he said.

Efforts to confirm the incident from the Bauchi State Police Command failed as several calls put across to the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Ahmed Wakili, were not responded to.

