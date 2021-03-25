How the Nigerian lotto odds stands against the Irish lotto and others

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian lottery is proving increasingly popular because it can compete – in frequency and size of prize money – with other global draws.

The minimum jackpot for the Nigerian naira, at the time of writing, was ₦383,000000. That number translates to about€850,000 – R15 million, $950,000or £730,000. The chance to win in the Nigerialottery occurs twice a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It’s well worth comparing the specifics of the Nigeria lottery with its counterparts in other parts of the world – such as the SA Powerball, EuroMillions, MegaMillions, French Lotto, German Lotto, Irish Lotto and more.

The Irish Lotto happens on a Wednesday and Saturday, each week. It has two extra games, too, known as the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2. These additional games afford entrants the chance to collect extra bonus prizes. Irish Lotto payouts can total €950,000 and more.

The French Lotto happens three times a week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Draws thrice a week are not the norm, meaning France’s top prize grows 50 percent quicker than lotteries that only happen twice every seven days. At last look, the latest draw was offering approximately €400,000.

Lottery Frequency Estimated jackpot (March-April 2021) Odds of winning the jackpot MegaMillions 2 x per week €130 million 1 in 302,575,350 EuroMillions 2 x per week €110 million 1 in 139,838,160 Irish Lotto 2 x per week €950,000 1 in 10,737,573 German Lotto 2 x per week €900,000 1 in 15,537,573 Nigerian lottery 2 x per week €850,000 1 in 42,375,200 French Lotto 3 x per week €400,000 1 in 19,068,840 SA Powerball 2 x per week €300,000 1 in 43,949,268 Austrian Lotto 2 x per week €150,000 1 in 8,145,060 Brazil lottery 6 x per week €80,000 1 in 24,040,016 Polish Lotto 3 x per week €60,000 1 in 13,983,816

The German Lotto also goes by the name ‘6-aus-49’ (six from 49). It has a main draw and no fewer than three extra bonus games – Super 6, Spiel77 (Game 77) and Glücksspirale (Luck Spiral). The draw happens twice a week – Wednesdays and Saturdays – and the main prize can hit €900,000 and beyond.

MegaMillions out of the United States of America is also massively popular and can yield a man prize of upward of €110 million. It has an extra MegaPlier option, as well, which can increase second-division prizes by up to five times their size. It happens twice a week – also on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Europe have their EuroMillions. The draw takes place twice a week and is hosted in Paris, France. As of February 2020, the cap on EuroMillions payouts was upped to €200 million. Thereafter, each time the jackpot was won, it was increased by an extra €10 million up to a maximum of €250 million.

Brazil’s national lottery happens a remarkable six times a week. That’s a almost a draw for each day of the month. Known as the Quina, the draw doesn’t happen on Sundays. Brazilian public holidays also don’t see a draw. It’s main prize can be around €80,000.

The SA Powerball has draws on Tuesdays and Fridays. It has yielded some record prizes. A jackpot of about €300,000 is solid mean average to consider when comparing to the world’s other lotteries, though.

