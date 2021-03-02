How serial entrepreneur Nate Kennedy fought to overcome financial ruin

Kindly Share This Story:

During the 2008 recession, serial entrepreneur Nate Kennedy lost his brick-and-mortar store, along with his income. Instead of giving up, Kennedy turned to a virtual business model instead.

But he had to figure it all out the hard way. “When I first started with online marketing, I had no clue, but within a couple years I was running a 7-figure business.

Along the way, I became a Builder of Funnels, Master of Ads, King of Conversions, Doctor of Marketing.” Now Kennedy enjoys incredible success. “I’ve owned multiple businesses over the years and currently own, invest in, and operate as a board member to different companies. A marketing agency that runs FB Ads for the home services industry (Optimized Assets).

A Media Company (Click Movement). An Education/Content Company (Marketing Rebels).”But how can Kennedy keep up with all of these different demands? “FOCUS – There is no lack of information or people fighting for your business when you get started.

You will need to avoid shiny object syndrome. Being able to keep focus on your goal and execute effectively will help you succeed. Do the Work and after you are rolling you need to quickly find the WHO to do the HOW. It’s the only way to go from a high-paid employee of your own business to a Business Owner with a great TEAM.”

Another factor that aids in Kennedy’s success is that he’s focused his attention so long on entrepreneurial work that the difficulties that seem insurmountable to those who are new in the industry are routine issues that he knows how to navigate.

“I have been an entrepreneur for 90% of my business career and everything I do in the marketing niche has been self-taught from doing the work to figure it out.”Kennedy managed to bounce back from economic devastation due to hard work and single-minded determination, and he now offers the lessons he learned to others.

“Break Free from people’s opinions. Everyone has opinions, so being able to determine what ones to listen to was a big obstacle as well.”

