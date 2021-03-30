How Police rescued kidnapped travelers in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

…Recover AK49 rifle

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Police Command, have rescued 8 travellers who were kidnapped on the Zaria – Kaduna highway in February, 2021.

ASP MUHAMMED JALIGE ,the POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, in a statement, said the operatives while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession.

He said on sighting the operatives, the bandits took to their heels abandoning their victims and one (1)AK49 rifle .

“In the process eight (8) victims were rescued unhurt including a female namely; (1) Bala Ibrahim (2) Ede Gloria f Ebonyi State (3) Japheth Sani M Kebbi State (4) Kinsley Edgbue Delta State (5) Anthony Okafor,Anambra State (6) Gabriel Agu Anambra State (7) Chibuzo Nwokorie Anambra state (8)Ifenyi Samuel Enugu state.”

“The Victims later stated that they were abducted along Zaria –Kaduna expressway aboard luxurious bus on 29th February 2021 in route Delta state. However, the victims are currently receiving medical attention in preparation for reunion with their respective families,” he said.

Jalige said the operatives were in hot pursuit of the fleeing Bandits.

“The Kaduna Police Command under the leadership of CP UM Muri is in appreciation of the gesture and robust support rendered by the Inspector General of Police for deploying men and resources to compliment the efforts of the Command in tackling armed banditry in the state,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: