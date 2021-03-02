How our co-tenants gagged my mouth with cloth, took turns to rape me —Teenager

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula & James Ogunnaike

A 16-year-old girl has revealed how she was ganged raped by two of their co-tenants, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu, now in police custody

According to the victim, “Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu knew that my parents had travelled and they capitalised on that to forcefully broke into our room, used a cloth to cover my mouth after which they took me to Anthony’s room where they took turns to have carnal knowledge of me.”

The suspects were arrested February 25, 2021 following a complaint lodged at Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

After the complaint, the DPO Owode-Egba Division, Ediae Matthew, dispatched his detectives to the scene where the two suspects were promptly apprehended. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime without remorse.

Confirming the arrest, spokesperson Ogun State Police Command, Ambibola Oyeyemi, said the two suspects, Anthony John and Jimoh Idowu, conspired to gang rape the girl.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour section for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Owode-Egba General Hospital for treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

