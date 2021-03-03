How Matthew C. Nickerson plans on changing the Health & Wellness Industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Business is a convincing alternative rather than working for another person. It gives the chance to seek after a vocation that is very much lined up with the qualities and interests of that individual.

Needing a reason and significance in his life and profession, planning something for help his loved ones, and leaving on an imaginative new pursuit were all the reasons that pulled in Matthew Nickerson to wander down his innovative way.

Notwithstanding having 14 years of involvement with the careful fields of Orthopedic, Trauma, Pediatrics, General and Plastic medical procedure, Matthew Nickerson chose to change his profession way for accepting a pioneering pursuit. At 34 years old, he chose to take the jump and changed his calling as well as moved to Florida with positively no monetary security or medical coverage.

The University of South Florida Research Park and old neighborhood to one of his kindred Co-Founders would be the headquarters for what the world would come to know as VASO6.

Matthew believes that the most rewarding part of creating VASO6 is to witness someone else’s health and wellness journey and knowing he played a role in it. “Having my VASO6 add value to another people’s health, and oftentimes fitness journey is one of the greatest privileges in my life,” says Matthew, “and occupying a front-row seat to their passion and enthusiasm as they achieve their health and wellness goals will never get old for me.”

The creation of VASO6 led him on a venture of self-examination and working towards what he truly wanted. The love of his family was something he held on to tightly. So, he wanted VASO6 to carry forward this sentiment by focusing on the notion of health, wellness, and happiness of everyone around him.

With VASO6, he wants to establish himself as a champion of health advocacy and pioneer a positive global shift to the status quo of dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages, backed by strong evidence of the proven benefits of this green tea performance extract. He is currently distributed in over 47 different countries with plans on expanding distribution even further. Matthew didn’t discover his path, he created his own, and now that he has he looks forward to continuing his life’s work of coming up with new innovations that tackle various ailments and promote health benefits around the world; and just maybe one day, cures.

Matthew’s human peer-reviewed study is the first ever to demonstrate that a green tea-based supplement can enhance localized blood flow in humans following a post resistance exercise bout. It can help maximize health benefits and physical output. Using VASO6, he, therefore, plans to pioneer a positive global disruption to the status quo of dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages, backed by strong evidence of the proven benefits of this green tea performance extract.

