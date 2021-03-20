How Ekin Ozlen fuses music, business to promote her brand

Kindly Share This Story:

Singer, model, and entrepreneur Ekin Ozlen is fusing performance with business as she uses music to market her brand.

The founder and owner of the high-end skin and hair care brand Keracell blurs the lines between her creative disciplines by using music to promote products.Just last month she released the single “Where You At” with Mexican musical sensation Vadhir Derbez and world renowned DJ & rapper Roxy Ferrari, which features her own line of CBD hand sanitisers.

Filmed in the middle of a global pandemic with Ozlen donning a slick face mask, the marketing of the product could not be more aptly placed at such a relevant time. Ozlen’s vocals make the track Vadhir’s first ever English language release in which he performs a catchy Spanglish interpretation, blending urban and pop with Middle-Eastern and Arabic influences.

The music video was filmed in downtown Los Angeles, reminiscent of the days of flashy clubs and thriving dance floors, produced by Luigi “Lugo” Gonzalez, Panamanian multi-platinum and Grammy nominated producer, under True Makers Music.

Her combined passion for music and beauty allowed her to fuse her creative forces and breathe life into the brand when she sponsored the video while also showcasing her impressive vocals.

This isn’t the first time Ozlen has combined her music and her brand, as she released the song La Noche last year, featuring Grant Kempt, Black Mattic and Idrise, and showcased Keracell’s liquid gold enriching elixir.

Ozlen is no stranger to the entertainment industry, with celebrities including Kate Hudson, Erin Foster, Demi Moore, Chris Noth, Debra Messing, Sara Foster, Naomi Watts, Cate Blanchett, Linda Resnick, Samantha Hoopes, and Rebel Wilson being huge fans of her hair and beauty line.

Continuing to break through glass ceilings and achieve milestones, her brand Keracell will soon be seen nationwide on television on the “On Trend” television show after signing a contract with shop HQ.

As the “Where You At” video approaches half a million views on YouTube, Ozlen establishes herself as a multidimensional artist, obscuring the boundaries of music, style, beauty, and film.

