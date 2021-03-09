Housing deficit: How we are taking the real estate by storm —Ezenagu, Esso properties bo

Kindly Share This Story:

Despite the fact that Nigeria’s real estate sector is evolving at a tremendous pace, the sector is still beset by several challenges which have hampered it from realising its true potentials. Real estate companies, practitioners and developers have also been on the rise in a bid to fill the huge housing gap in the country.

However, what separates the chaff from the grain in the real estate terrain is integrity, professionalism, sincerity, transparency and gratitude to clients, employees, government as well as the community.

And one company that holds immense promise in that area with the audacity of a colossus is Esso Properties Limited, a trusted, reliable, innovative and creative property company delivering first-rate, affordable and secure property ownership for both the top and low income earners in the society.

With its ingenious and pragmatic approach, the company has been steadily growing both in size and value, gaining the confidence of Nigerians as the real estate provider of choice.

According to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu: “With a lofty goal of delivering 2,500 housing units by the end of 2021, Esso through a combination of entrepreneurial spirit, professional excellence, and in-depth understanding of the demand and supply dynamics in the real estate industry, has so far been able to deliver projects in Lagos and Awka, while expanding its reach to Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and Abuja.

“Founded on principles that form the essence of its operations, Esso Properties Limited is not limited in its scope of service delivery, catering also to Nigerians in diaspora, Igbos in diaspora, foreign investors and expatriates, civil servants, private sector employees, business owners and bankers, with secondary audience as realtors/agents, real estate companies, and marketers.

“Esso is focused on carving a niche for itself as a trusted, reliable and friendly real estate entity, having sufficient general property investment and real estate market experience as well as the requisite knowledge required to undertake property development, with sights on breaking new frontiers in the industry providing optimum services at affordable rates and flexible payment option.

“The fundamental creed guiding Esso’s operations is hinged on excellent service delivery aimed at positioning the company as an emerging force in the industry. This is amply buttressed by Esso’s bold initiative of establishing the Esso Academy where journalists on real estate beat will be trained in the art of real estate reporting; the very first of its kind, entitled: The Esso Properties Champions Orientation Programme with the inaugural class scheduled to take place between April and May, this year.”

With Esso’s range of services including land acquisition, residential property and commercial property sale, house development, structured buildings, real estate consultation and Esso realtor academy, it is crystal clear that the company is advancing further from the conventional norm in real estate business, taking cognisance of sustainable development by investing in young real estate managers through its Properties Academy, which will be the Season 2 of the Academy series and it is to enable them build individual dreams.

Esso Properties boss further noted that: “One of the things that stands the company out is its resolve and ability to rise up to some of the challenges that have bedevilled the real estate sector for a long time now, some of which are the issues of validity and integrity of land document, how authentic the claims of land.

some of our estates are Berry Prime Estate in Lagos built for high networth individuals; Esso’s other estates in different choice locations in Lagos are Summer View Estate, a unique property located in Epe, and a model intended for affordable, low-cost development, while Sunray Estate located in Eleko, is a model intended for middle income individuals.”

“Others are located in Ibeju and Abijo. The company also has three estates in Awka, located at Wonderland, Amansea, and Agu Awka. Two of our estates, Berry Prime Estate in Agu-Awka and Sunray Estate in Amansea Awka were launched last month in pomp and pageantry at Parktonian Hotel Awka , Anambra state and apart from the special appearances by the Esso brand Ambassadors, Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie and Charles Okocha, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor also graced the occasion”, Ezenagu stated.

Explaining his sojourn into real estate, he said he inherited his real estate genes from his father who happened to have been a property merchant of repute, with many categories of clients on his list across different African countries including Burkina Faso, Ghana, and Cote d’ivoire.

He noted thus, “A trusted and diligent man, my father always ensured the property of any of his clients who passed away was handed duly to such a deceased next of kin or the right family member, a trait I inherited and one that is endearing me to the hearts of anyone who comes across me”.

