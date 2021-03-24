Housing challenges: Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood star actress, ‘Iya Awero’ house (VIDEO)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, presented a gift of a 3-bedroom flat at the Newly Commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Scheme to a Nollywood Veteran, Mrs Lanre Hassan Adesina, popular known as “Iya Awero” to cater for her urgent housing need.
Sanwo-Olu presented the gift at the commissioning of 120 units of three-bedroom apartments in the LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2Bedroom housing estate in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.
The governor said his administration would continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing affordable, accessible and decent housing for the people.
Sanwo-Olu also renamed the estate after a former Commissioner for Finance and one time Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.
Details later…