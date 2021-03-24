Breaking News
Translate

Housing challenges: Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood star actress, ‘Iya Awero’ house (VIDEO)

On 5:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, presented a gift of a 3-bedroom flat at the Newly Commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Scheme to a Nollywood Veteran, Mrs Lanre Hassan Adesina, popular known as “Iya Awero” to cater for her urgent housing need.

Sanwo-Olu presented the gift at the commissioning of 120 units of three-bedroom apartments in the LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2Bedroom housing estate in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos State.

Also read: Why Obiano created safe, secure Anambra – Commissioner

The governor said his administration would continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing affordable, accessible and decent housing for the people.

Sanwo-Olu also renamed the estate after a former Commissioner for Finance and one time Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!