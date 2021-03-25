Housewife drags sister-in-law to court for alleged assault, defamation

Kindly Share This Story:

A 22-year-old housewife, Zainab Muhammad, on Wednesday dragged her sister-in-law, Asabe Abubakar before a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, over alleged assault and defamation of character.

The complainant,who resides in Kabalan Doki, Kaduna, through her counsel Yusuf Umar-Sanda , alleged that the defendant and her daughter, Hadiza Ishaq, asaulted her on Jan. 10 with a pestle.

“They accused my client of having an extra-marital affair and threatened to kill her. They also accused her of killing their mother”, he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 117,215,216 and 138 of the Kaduna state Sharia penal code.

Abubakar and her daughter pleaded not guilty to the offence bordering on criminal conspiracy, assault and defamation of character.

Defence counsel, N.T. Abdullahi, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, granted them bail and advised all parties in the suit to explore an out of court settlement.

He adjourned the matter until April 13 for the complaint to present her witnesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

