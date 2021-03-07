‘Honeymoon Palava’ featuring Deyemi Okanlawon, Yvonne Jegede, hits Nigerian cinemas April 2

Kindly Share This Story:



Honeymoon Palava, one of the most expected movies in the country right now is about to hit Nigerian cinemas from Friday, April 2, 2021 and it features top Nollywood stars.

The Nollywood flick features top actors such as Deyemi Okanlawon, Yvonne Jegede, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Prince Jide Kosoko, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Thomas, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Bianca Ugowanne, Omilani Olayinka, Taiwo Adeyemi, Semilore Adewumi and a host of other amazing acts. The movie was written by Bob Saviour with Idowu Adedapo as the Director of Photography (DOP).

Honeymoon Palava tells the story of a new couple who got caught up in a nightmarish series of events 48 hours after their wedding in a hotel with Deyemi Okanlawon and Yvonne Jegede playing the roles of the newlyweds.

One of the stars of the movie Deyemi Okanlawon spoke about his experience on the set of Honeymoon Palava, in the words of the baritone-voice actor ‘’I practically fell in love with the script the moment it was handed to me, the storyline got me hooked. Having to go on a ‘honeymoon’ in the movie with Yvonne Jegede struck a chord in me, it brought back memories.

I practically forgot I was acting at some point in time, I got into character and that was it! Few days after the shoot, I had to deliberately snap out of the role in my head, that was how engaging the role was for me”.

Deyemi Okanlawon concluded his thoughts by saying ‘’I hope you guys like the movie as we put our blood and sweat just so people can identify with the storyline, when the movie gets to the cinema in April, you guys would appreciate this amazing work of art from the cast and crew of this movie’’.

The movie was shot at the Kalakuta Museum in Lagos.

