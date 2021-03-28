Homecoming to Rivers: Being loved at home worth more than Grammy-Burna Boy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MUSIC sensation, Burna Boy, in homecoming to Rivers State following his Grammy award, has said the overwhelming show of love and appreciation from the government and people of his home state is worth more than any award he could win anywhere else.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, expressed the feeling at the Government House, Port Harcourt, where Governor Nyesom Wike described him as the pride of Rivers with a pledge to support him with whatever it will take in further promoting him and his music.

Ahead of his homecoming concert in Port Harcourt later in the day, Burna Boy said, “I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and be applauded everywhere else in the world.

“It is another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.”

Wike had told the music star, “There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us. I am very happy. Whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it. You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you love. Wherever you are, your people appreciate you.”

(Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

