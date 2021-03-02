Hikari AV digitizes Art Hotel with Samsung Smart TVs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Indigenous Audio-Visual Systems Integrator and Authorised Samsung Electronics Solutions Partner, Hikari AV Limited is set to deploy 80 Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Flip 2.0 at Art Hotel.

The digital solutions are aimed at improving customers’ experiences either as lodgers or conference participants at the hotel.

Hikari says that upon full deployment, Art Hotel will boast of ideal home-away-from-home environment and best in class meeting rooms where innovative technology meets cutting edge design.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Anuoluwapo Agboola said guests expect in-room technology that is better than the experience at home.

He noted that it is crucial that hotels upgrade their in-room infrastructure to meet the growing expectation, so they do not lag behind the competition.

Agboola said: “Smart TV is more than just an entertainment device, Smart TV technology transforms the entire purpose of a television set, unlocking richer features and productivity benefits for the hotel as well as its guests.

“We are delighted to be providing this bespoke technology solution that would uplift the customer experience at Art Hotel,” he added.

Agboola also said Hikari AV will be deploying Samsung Flip 2.0, an intuitive flip chart designed for collaboration, allowing teams work smarter.

He explained: “The device comes with Pen mode feature, giving users smooth pen to paper like writing experience.With a simple finger or palm, users can easily wipe out the screen.

“The device also features the Multi-User functionality of up to four users at the same time. With the Securing Content feature, the Samsung Flip 2.0 allows users to safeguard confidential meeting information with a password.

“The Samsung Flip 2.0 comes packed with exciting features that allow consumers draw, write & inspire new ideas with a smooth and familiar passive pen, create masterpieces on Brush Mode, write on any background source and flexible image editing with selection tool and merge to roll among other benefits,” Agboola.added.

Managing Director, Dreamspaces, Promoters of The Art Hotel, Mr. Tunji Abdul said the hotel is pleased to be working with Hikari AV.

He said: “Treating our guests to the best customer experience is our utmost priority and we will continue to ensure that our customers are exposed to the best home-away-from-home experience.

“With the introduction of the Smart TVs to the installation of the Samsung Flip 2.0, our customers are sure to have a delightful customer experience and more productive meeting sessions,” he said

