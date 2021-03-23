Hijab: End controversy now before it soars, Catholic Bishop tells Kwara govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

THE Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr Alfred Martins, has decried the Hijab saga going on in some Kwara State schools, and advised the state government to handle the matter well so that it does not become a bigger issue than what it is now.

The Catholic archbishop, who spoke, weekend, during the celebration of 30th anniversary of St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos, said: “If a school was started by Christians or Muslims, it should be able to retain it character in all ramifications and not to use some subterranean measures to wipe away the Christians or Muslim foundations.

“This is not acceptable and it does give an indication of religious intolerance or perhaps efforts to dominate, which is not appropriate in a country that is secular by constitution, and in the way of operation. We hope the Kwara State government will ensure that it handles this matter so that it does not become a bigger issue than it is now.”

According to him, if the schools were returned to the original Christian owners, “the kind of values we used to have that were so present in the children in the past would be restored. One can only hope that the government of Kwara State will recognise the fact that it cannot do it alone. It should be humble enough to use the benefits of hundreds of years of education principles that the Christian schools have had, which have completely made a difference in the value system in the country.”

On the kidnappings of school children currently going on in the country, Most Rev. Martins said: “Kidnapping is a terrible dimension of the general insecurity in the country. One just hopes as we have new men in charge of security in the country, they will make a difference to the whole security situation in our country. Children being kidnapped from their schools is a terrible worrisome dimension of the whole thing.

“I think it is a wake up call to government and security agencies to ensure that whatever the problems are, they should tackle it head-on. That is the whole reason we give them the authority to rule over us. We are hoping that this will stop in the first instance so that it does not have to spread to any part of the country any more.

On the 30th anniversary of the school, which is Jesuit-run, the Martins said: “30 years in the life of an institution is something to celebrates, especially if the 30 years have made a difference in the environment in which the institution was founded. So we cannot but give thanks to God for the spirit behind the foundation of the school.”

Also speaking, Very Rev Father Chukwuyenum Afiawari, The Provincial of the North-West Africa Province, the Society of Jesus, said: “Excellence is our trade mark all over the world. This is the 5th century of Jesuit education. We have been involved in Jesuit-run education for 500 years at all level in different parts of the world.”

