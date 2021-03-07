He’s a respected religious leader, distinguished administrator — Lawan felicitates Osinbajo @ 64

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as a respected religious leader and distinguished administrator on this auspicious occasion.

Lawan, yesterday rejoiced with Vice President Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 64th birthday on Monday 8th March 2021.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate joined his family and friends across and outside Nigeria in celebrating the erudite lawyer, intellectual giant, respected religious leader and distinguished administrator on this auspicious occasion.

Also read:

Lawan said, “His Excellency, Professor Osinbajo, has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari in their patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite its people in happiness and prosperity.

“Mr Vice President here is again wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.”

The Senate President wishes the Vice President many more years in robust health.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: