Herdsmen: Tanker drivers block Benin-Ore highway over colleagues’ killing

The Benin-Ore highway was, yesterday, taken over by drivers of petroleum tankers and other articulated vehicles at Ofosu, near Benin-City over the killing of two drivers by suspected herdsmen, Tuesday night.

The hoodlums were said to have also made away with an undisclosed amount of money stolen from their victims.

The angry drivers, who blocked the ever-busy highway at the military checkpoint, refused all pleas made to them by other motorists, to vacate the road.

One of the road users caught in the ensuing traffic, John Osas, said though the protesting drivers have the right to be aggrieved over the abduction of their colleague, they should have given way to other road users.

“It is a terrible experience of getting stuck on the road. The protesting drivers said two of their colleagues were robbed and killed by suspected herdsmen. We are all stuck here and our businesses have been disrupted,” he said.

It was also gathered that the security operatives at the checkpoint have abandoned their posts due to the chaotic atmosphere, while the angry drivers are insisting that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State must come to address them before they will open up the road for use.

Contacted, PPRO of the Edo Police Command, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incident but said the location is under the Ondo Police Command.

