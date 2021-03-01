Health safety: Lagos engages stakeholders on red meat value chain, Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to host a stakeholders’ engagement on the red meat business as part of measures to reform and sanitize the value chain, the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who made this known over the weekend, explained that the stakeholders’ engagement is slated for Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Olusanya stressed that the engagement becomes imperatives in order to sensitize stakeholders on the accepted best practices in the production of wholesome meat for citizenry consumption to ensure the success of the reforms in the value chain.

“The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to introduce a lot of reforms in the red meat industry in order to facilitate the development of the sector.

“In order to ensure the success of the reforms, there is the need to get the buy-in of all relevant stakeholders in the red meat industry.

“This is why the state is hosting the Red Meat Value Chain Stakeholders’ Engagement where we can discuss with our stakeholders on how to successfully carry out this reform in the sector,” the commissioner stated.

Olusanya recalled that the reform of the value chain is centred on the production of wholesome meat right from the slaughtering stage until it gets to the plate with good economic returns to the producers and processors under a three-pronged strategy christened: ATM which stands for Abattoir, Transportation and Market.

She said that the strategy was to guarantee the safety and health of the populace by ensuring that only certified animals were slaughtered and wholesome beef made available to the citizenry in the market.

Olusanya assured that if stakeholders would follow through with the right process, it could boost international recognition of beef from the state thus opening up an export portal for foreign exchange.

“The export potential for beef is very huge and tapping into the multi-billion dollar market is very possible if stakeholders can take these reforms seriously.

“The change we desire in our red meat industry can be achieved through our collective efforts. The government has its part to play, so do the stakeholders and even the consumers; hence, all hands must be on deck to ensure the revamp of the sector,” Olusanya stated.

Stakeholders expected at the engagement are members of the Abattoir Concessionaire Forum, Executive Council and Board of Trustees of the Lagos State Butchers’ Association as well as members of the Lagos State Butchers’ Association from each abattoir and slaughterhouse in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

