HAPPENING NOW: President Buhari receives Yahaya Bello in Aso Rock

On 3:45 pmIn News, Politicsby
Buhari-Bello
President Buhari receiving Gov Bello of Kogi in Aso Rock, today

By Arogbonlo Israel

President Muhammadu Buhari has received Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, after he met with Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, AUFCDN, over their food blockade to Southern Nigeria.

Details later…

