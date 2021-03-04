HAPPENING NOW: President Buhari receives Yahaya Bello in Aso Rock

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
President Muhammadu Buhari has received Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, after he met with Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, AUFCDN, over their food blockade to Southern Nigeria.
