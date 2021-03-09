GVEST set to solve economic deficit with Real Estate, Agriculture

Kindly Share This Story:

GVEST, a Lagos based investment platform is set to solve the economic deficit Nigeria is experiencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with key investment in agriculture and real estate.

The organisation disclosed this at a press conference which held on Monday, March 1 at Gtext Homes office in Lagos and was themed: “Economic impact Of The 2020 Pandemic And Possible Solutions”.

According to them, the solution to tackle the post COVID-19 economic deficits that the nation is currently experiencing is in massive investment in real estate and Agriculture.

GVEST added that getting involved in real estate and agriculture, regardless of economic crises and policies that are made by government can help investors to thrive financially.

Speaking on behalf of GVEST, Mr. Jeremiah Jacob said the organization is out to help people come out of the economic uneasiness that the pandemic has caused. GVEST is giving the opportunity to people to get involved in real estate and agricultural investment, saying despite the fact that a lot of industries crashed during the pandemic, real estate remained strong.

Also, the Operation Consultants for GVEST Farms, Adeniyi Shoremi said Agriculture has become very important to Nigerians, especially for survival. A lot of countries in the world are fighting for sustainability and sufficiency, right now Nigeria is currently struggling to meet sufficiency and sustainability, and one can only achieved sufficiency before getting sustainability.

“What GVEST is doing right now through it farms is to ensure that over time in the future, we are going to be able to expand the number of products that will be available to Nigerians.”

“We have carefully selected a number of products that we believe are in short supply and high demand. Statistics show that the metric tons for rice are 12 million while Nigeria is barely producing 8 million, though this is not bad because four years ago we were barely at four million tons but we have improved over time.

“We are also into fish farming, our farm is at Ikorodu which is quite poised with access to a swamp that is a marshland and we hope to use technology to bring it alive. It is going to be a natural pond so we are ensuring that we are able to produce adequate fish because right now our export in fish is over the charts and Nigerians are not just demanding for one particular type of fish, they just want all species and this demand is driving up cost. We are also looking at snail farming, because the protein demand for Nigerians don’t have to stop with meat and fish alone.

“We are acquiring more hectares of farmland in Ijebu Igbo, Badagry, Ikorodu, Ibeju Lekii and we have already finished fencing round most of our farmlands and then we are setting up CCTV cameras on all of our farmlands, there are also structures right there on our farmlands where there will be presence of security men 24/7. So our farmland is not like an open space where anybody can have access to,” he said.

Mr. Edak Ofonime the Project Manager said GTEXT homes have been able to invest over 500 million Naira in the development of infrastructure across estates and these include fencing, development of two-bedroom duplex and so much more. The budget we have this year for infrastructure development is about 13 billion Naira, with this, there is an insurance cover plan GVEST.”

Speak on the company’s unique service, GVEST added that every of the investor’s fund is actually attached to tangible real estate property, so if peradventure anything happens, an investor can decide to say he wants his investment to be converted to a landed property, that on its own overshadows any kind of assurance.

Others present at the event include: Santosh Keswani, General Manager Gvest GVEST, Edward Abumoye, and Adebimpe Daramola.

