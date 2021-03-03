Gunmen kill six policemen, cart away arms in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una, CALABAR

PRECISELY a week when four policemen were killed in Calabar, another six have been reportedly killed in the early hours of today at Obubra in central Cross River State

A source in the area, Ebokpo told Vanguard that the gunmen driving in a sienna car attacked policemen at a checkpoint at Onyadama and killed four of them and also took away their weapons.

“The same gang drove down to Ofatura checkpoint and shot sporadically and the policemen at the checkpoint took to their heels but two were shot at the back and they died”.

He said the gunmen also made away with the policemen gun and abandoned the sienna car, snatched another vehicle and drove away.

Also read:

“One of the policemen killed in Ofatura is called Raymond and is from that village. People are really wailing here”

Our source said at the Obubra junction some three kilometres away from Ofatura, there was an exchange of gunfire with soldiers at the military checkpoint and a soldier was shot at the arm.

‘They started from Onyadama, moved to Ofatura and headed to Obubra junction and now going towards Ikom. We do not know their mission ”

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said “That is what I heard but we are trying to very what really happened. You people should wait for abeg”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: