Gunmen kidnap FCTA staff, 3 others, demand N50m ransom

By Omeiza Ajayi

Gunmen numbering about 12 have kidnapped four persons, including a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, from their homes in Kiyi community, in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Vanguard has learned.

Mr Samuel Olalekan of the FCTA Information and Communications Department, was among those kidnapped by the armed men who reportedly went from house to house between 12 midnight and 2am on Wednesday.

Other persons kidnapped were simply identified as motorcycle rider, technician and taxi driver respectively.

An elder brother of the kidnapped FCTA staff, Williams Salami disclosed that the kidnappers called the victim’s family once, and demanded for N50 million ransom for the release of their brother, who was kidnapped in the presence of his wife.

He added that the kidnappers did not carry any property except a cooking pot, adding that the police anti-kidnapping squad who visited the house and area, where some bullet shells were found on the ground.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of the FCT Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the incident, said the Police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

She said; “Four persons were kidnapped. We have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

