Gunmen didn’t hijack bus-load of Saro-Wiwa Poly students— Rivers Police

The Police Command in Rivers, on Tuesday, debunked rumour of gunmen’s attack on a bus filled with students of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, in Khana area of Rivers.

News of kidnapped students went viral online on Monday, claiming the gunmen demanded a ransom of two million naira for the students’ release.

However, the Command’s spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said it was false and baseless.

He said: “The attention of the Rivers Police Command has been drawn to phantom online news on: ‘Gunmen hijack bus filled with students in Rivers, demand two million naira ransom.

“The command wishes to state that the purported hijack of a commercial bus carrying students is false, baseless and not verifiable, as it only exists in the imagination of mischief-makers.

“Preliminary investigation carried out, including interfaces and interviews with the school authorities, revealed that no such thing happened.

“It is also important to note that no family or parents reported a case of missing person to us,” he added.

Omoni said the polytechnic had been on holiday and only resumed for the academic session on March 1.

According to him, the security situation at the polytechnic’s host communities has been peaceful after the arrest and death of alleged kidnapper, Bobisky.

“So, the command is urging the public to regard the report as fake news as it is only intended to overheat the security situation in Rivers state.

“However, the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Mr Eboka Friday, has ordered an investigation into the report as well as warn purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith or face prosecution.

“The CP is irrevocably committed to protecting the lives and properties of all residents and is also soliciting for the support and cooperation of all,” he added.

