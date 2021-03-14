Gunmen attack travellers in Ekiti as police confirm one death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Suspected kidnappers were said to have ambushed travellers in Ekiti State, killing one person and made away with others

Vanguard gathered that victims of the latest attack were ambushed late on Saturday evening, at a location between Ikere Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government of Ekiti State and Iju, a boundary town in Ondo State.

The victims were said to have been waylaid after the hoodlums suddenly came from the bush to stop their vehicles with guns.

It was not clear as of the time of this report if occupants of about three vehicles allegedly involved, one after the other, managed to escape with their passengers, but the police in Ekiti state gave account of only vehicle.

Ekiti Police Command Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutui, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said one person lost his life to the attack.

According to Abutu, the passenger Sharon Mini Bus involved was coming from Ondo State and heading to Ekiti when the incident happened.

He said the Command had already launched a “discrete investigation and serious manhunt” to unmask the gunmen.

He disclosed that the driver of the Bus managed to escape from the scene with the vehicle and ran to Ilupeju-Ikere Divisional Police Headquarters in Ekiti State to report the incident.

“The driver accounted that he was brave enough to have speedily escaped with his passengers from the scene but in the process, one of the passengers was unfortunately hit by a bullet and was rushed to General Hospital, Ikere-Ekiti where he later died.

” The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police implores everyone in the State not to panic as the Command shall join force with Ondo State Police Command to ensure that the perpetrators are made to face the full wrath of the law”, he said.

Abutu called on people of the state with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen not to hesitate doing so at any nearest police station or use phone number 08062335577

The incident was about the seventh in recent times in the state, with casualties recorded in most cases.

