Gunmen attack Kaduna airport staff quarters, abduct families

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport was attacked by gunmen who abducted some families in the early hours of yesterday.

Locals near the airport said the gunmen were armed with sophisticated weapons, and whisked away some staff members and their families.

“It is not yet clear how they gained access into the quarters but some staff members of FAAN living in the quarters, who managed to escape, said some staff members with their families have been taken away by the armed men”, a local said.

However, the number of persons abducted could not be ascertained even as some said about 11 were taken away.

Two houses were said to have been attacked inside the quarters and the armed men later moved to the airside of the airport.

A local described the situation as bad and called for prayers for their safety. There was no reaction from the authorities as of time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

