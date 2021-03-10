Guinness Nigeria celebrates women challenging stereotypes with no apologies

Kindly Share This Story:

Guinness unveils a short film documentary titled, “No Apologies” on International women’s day to celebrate women everywhere.

In line with this year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge,” Guinness inspires women to take a stand against prejudice that belittles their accomplishments and limits their ambitions. Most women are always under pressure to look and act the part and this stops many from achieving their true potentials.

The campaign’s accompanying film features the stories of five bold and audacious women – Brand Guinness ambassadors, Nengi Hampson and Beverly Naya; Superstar footballer, Asisat Oshoala, CEO Reel Fruit, Affiong Williams and Afro-house musician, Niniola. The featured women highlight their unique ways of challenging stereotypes in their fields and attempt to inspire others to do the same.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the selection of the IWD champs, Assistant Brand Manager, Guinness, Odinakachi Njoku said that Beverly raised the bar to become a documentary producer with her work – Skin which details the challenges Nigerian women go through due to colourism. “Nengi has proven she is more than her face with her foray into entrepreneurship as CEO of Shoes by Flora.”

“Affiong Williams defied odds to build a thriving business with a 100% female management team. Niniola went from being an audition reject to Queen of Afro-House at a time when the genre was uncool. Asisat overcame massive rejection from family and friends to play at the highest level with the National team and FC Barcelona.”

“Odinakachi said, “We profiled a wide range of women across various verticals to demonstrate the unrelenting spirit of Nigerian women”.

In the film, Beverly Naya echoed, “The work we do is important. We have an opportunity to change our stories and those of women all over the world. Stay fierce. Own it like a queen. No apologies. I Choose to Challenge.”

Speaking about the role of Guinness, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adenike Adebola, said, “For us at Guinness, International Women’s Day is a significant day for acknowledging extraordinary women and this film is a perfect toast to all unapologetic women owing their craft every day.

“We are committed to being a driver of change and an inspiration for the desired shift in stereotypes regarding women; demanding and enabling a more diverse and inclusive society; creating, supporting and shaping truly progressive work in its portrayal of women.”

“We encourage Nigerians nationwide to continue to lend their voices in achieving an ecosystem where everyone has an equal opportunity to prove their mettle in every field of work.”

