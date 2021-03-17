Group seeks zoning of APC National Chairmanship seat to North-Central

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Less than two months to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the leadership of the Party has been urged to consider zoning the National Chairmanship of the party to the North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The move, it is believed, will help the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, in ushering a voting behaviour that will place the APC on good electoral advantage during the general elections in 2023 in view of the strategic political significance of the zone in the determination of the electoral successes of the party.

A group, the APC Patriotic Ambassadors of Nigeria, at a media briefing by its spokesperson, Dr Aliyu Ibrahim, who is the National Coordinator of the group, explained that the North-Central is the most strategic geopolitical zone in Nigeria, with multi-cultural and multi-ethnic electoral investment opportunities, populated by almost all the major and minor ethnic nationalities in the country and zoning the position of the National Chairman to the region will strengthen and help galvanize the huge electoral investment potentials that had from the early days of the first, second, third and fourth republic dispensations determined the flow and pattern electoral victories at both primary and secondary elections.

Ibrahim appealed to all the APC chieftains, members of the National Working Committee, all elected representatives at the three-tiers of government and other stakeholders to give consideration to the call, saying, “If the party zones the position of the National Chairman to the North-Central zone, the All Progressives Congress, as a national party, will exploit the full advantage maximizing electoral victories, in terms of electoral investments and return on electoral investments, respectively, thereby managing the gains of the electoral successes available to it by having great grassroots mobilize, technocrat, team player, amiable political leadership figure, who will be acceptable to all zonally and nationally within the party.

His words, “Having a National Chairman from the North-Central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, will provide a solid balance between the Southern and Northern planks of Nigeria. This will form a buffer against the political infiltration of the zone by other rival political parties ahead of the 2023 elections. It is equally imperative to say that, having a very experienced political leadership figure with huge administrative wherewithal, competencies, robust knowledge-base and bureaucratic skills produced from the North-Central Zone, will no doubt, give APC its needed leap to super victory in the 2023 general elections.”

