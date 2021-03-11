Group organises essay competition in honour of Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of activities to mark this year’s edition of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s birthday, a group “Friends of Prof” has organised an Essay Competition for young people from low income communities.

According to the organisers, the competition tagged “War of Words” is targeted at testing the creative abilities of “indigent young people from low income communities in Lagos State hinged on celebrating outstanding communication skills using the digital medium.”

The theme of the event is “Communicating for Community Building and Conflict Resolution”. The organisers said the event is aimed at at raising a generation of literate citizens who use language as a tool for better living and nation building with participants expected to submiting their essays on the topic “Curbing the challenge of insecurity through Digital Communication.”

The organisers said they’ve so far received over 500 entries from 10 target low income communities with the contest recording a huge success at giving insight into the minds of young Nigerians and their novel ideas in proferring solutions to social issues.

A total of 40 high-end mobile devices (tablets) will be won by outstanding entries selected after rigorous review by an erudite Literary Faculty. Winners will also undergo a free 2-month training in Digital Literacy and Productivity.

At the grand finale of the event which took place on March 8, 2021, prizes was presented by the representative of friends of prof Abel Enikanologbon who advised the recipient to make good use of the opportunity given them. Ganiyu Adeniyi a co founder of the give back group said this was their way of giving back to the society.

