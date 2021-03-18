Group congratulates Azubogu, cautions state PDP to adhere to zoning

Kindly Share This Story:

Anambra Concern Citizens, Thursday congratulated Hon. Chris Azubogu for successfully picking his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the state governorship election schedule for November this year.

The group, has, however cautioned the state chapter of the PDP to adhere to the zoning formula that has been in practice since this nascent democracy was belted.

The group, in a s statement by its Chairman, Paul Okeke warned that the state chapter of the party should avoid what will make the party to lose the forthcoming governorship election.

The group added that zoning must be obeyed as Anambra Central and North had had a stint in the governorship, only the South has not, adding that it is the turn of the South to have a shot at the coveted seat.

The Anambra Concern Citizens said that Azubogu has what it takes to become the governor of the state, adding that his work speaks ahead of him.

The group noted that as a federal lawmaker, Azubogu has done much for his people, noting that Anambra will do better if the aspirant is elected.

Recall that Azubogu had shortly after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms at the party national secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, pledged his readiness to leverage on the state’s vast human resource endowment to make governance count for the people.

Azubogu, a serving member of the House of Representatives, representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South Federal Constituency, had said he will reposition the state if elected.

He said: “The decision on zoning is left for Anambra people. Anambra people and institutions will consider that they have zoning and there is no doubt about that. The traditional institutions, town unions, religious and community leaders have in one way or the other, in order to solve some political challenges, made it possible for everyone to commit that there is zoning in Anambra state.

“I am contesting election on the platform of the PDP. My party as a party that is willing to win an election because every politics is local, will always do their work and whether zoning is what we will do is the decision of the party.

“For me as a party man, I will stand with what the party says. For others, if knowing fully that they want to win election, every politics is local, the leaders that are involved, not only the political leaders, other community leaders and institutions in Anambra will always decide on where it will go and as a party that wants to win election, these are the things to consider.

“It is part of tactics; if there is zoning in Anambra state among the three Senatorial Districts, it is established because in the last election; the three major parties that contested the election, all their candidates came from one particular zone. That in my opinion gives credence that all leaders and institutions in Anambra state agreed that there is zoning whereby we let the North finishes it’s term so that it will go to the South.

“We have been involved completely in the process of putting governance and political leadership in the past 14 years in Anambra state but the truth is that the skills we have acquired overtime would bring to bear the needed leadership that Anambra deserves now. We are committed to offering good service, transparent, inclusive and accountable governance in Anambra state.”

