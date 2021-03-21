Group berates Governor Wike’s blatant disregard for the Judicial hierarchy

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger Delta Conscience Alliance Forum has condemned the recent move of the River’s State Governor regarding the appointment of the new Chief Justice of the State.

In a communique released through the group Converner, Comrade Ifeanyi Tarelayefa.

According to him, “Justice, Fairness and Equity are one of the basic factors which is expected to be imbibed by all public officers, infact it’s expected to be the hallmark and foundation upon which our mode of engagement should be built on in our relationship with one another in the larger society.”

“It’s one which must be held in high esteem, to be exemplified by high ranking members of our society, especially elected individuals.”

The group stated that features have been found missing in the recent move of the Rivers State Goveror, Governor Wike in his recent appointment of the new Chief Justice of the State.

According to the Converner, ” As the number citizen of the state and also as the custodian of the laws of the state, he is expected to uphold the laws and tenets of the state and in doing so,he must set aside sentiment or favoritism and ensure that while merit is encouraged, justice, fairness and equity are also imbibed.”

The group stated that the decision of the Rivers State Governor to over look the hierarchical order of the River’s State Judicial Structure, whereby he jumped two candidates who were lawfully and rightfully due to be considered for the office of the Chief Justice for the 5th ranked person, Justice Amadi Simeon Chibuzor on the line is a gross violation of the laws that guides the system.

It’s also stated that the decision of the Governor to carry out such decision is a reckless and blatant disregard of the existing structure, one which must not be found amongst people who have been vested with power by the people.

Comrade Ifeanyi states,” this move clearly sends the wrong message to the larger society, the judiciary is a sacred institution which is meant to be not just a custodian of the people’s law but also it’s interpreter; for such contempt to have been done at the very corridor upon which our laws are held undermine the very values and essence which binds us as a federating unit.”

“This is an injustice which has been done by the Governor,one which must be corrected by all means else we set a bad precedent for the ones to follow.”

He concluded by stated that,”For history to treat us right, we must ensure that we write the present well and this involves doing the right thing irrespective of the situation involved.”

