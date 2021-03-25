Group advocates for special court for violence against women

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks establishment of Nutrition Commission for children, elderly

By: Victoria Ojeme and Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has been called upon to set up a court dedicated to tackling violence against women where they can talk without fear, and also for special funds for the violated women.

The Team leader/CEO, Most Valuable Governor’s Wife Awards, Nigeria, Tom Obulu, made the call yesterday at the 4th edition of the most valuable governor’s wife awards ceremony help at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Obulu also encouraged the federal government to set up a Nutrition Commission for children and the elderly persons to be chaired by the first lady.

He said the need for the special court became imperative in view of the rising cases of violence against women, most of which go unreported and unattended to due to lack of access to the victims.

He equally appealed to governors to set aside 1% of their monthly allocations in a dedicated account to set up of specialized hospitals for women in all the six zones of the country. This he said would facilitate quick response to women and children specialized ailment currently ravaging people, particularly in the rural areas.

Obulu said the award was established as an encouragement to institute a national recognition for the women who are part of the democratic process, bearing in mind that we are in the era when global campaign for the affirmative gender action is gaining more grounds.

According to Tom, the award was aimed at exposing governors’ wives who are using their NGOs/Foundation to global funding and partnership for sustainability.

He explained that the award recipients were assessed based on their NGO projects available in public domain and their impacts on the people considered.

He listed some of the criteria adopted as: sustainability; empowerment; impact; Corporate branding and whether they are change agents.

He urged Nigerians to vote out presidential aspirants who do not present potential first ladies to them during electioneering campaigns.

Affirming the importance of the office of First ladies, Obulu said, ‘‘the former first lady of the USA, Michelle Obama, was able to convince Kellogg’s and Cola Cola to reduce calorie contents of their foods to promote anti-obesity in children, Rosalyn Carter, US ex-First Lady broke new grounds and also set precedent where major decisions were taken on nuclear weaponry.’’

He also cited Mrs. Hillary Clinton, who chaired the Task Force on National Health Care Reform under her husband and the ex-president Jimmy Carter, who set up a small fund and staff for the office of the first lady.

Former President/CEO of Transcorp Plc, Valentine Ozigbo said the society will not develop until it leverages on talents in women.

He urged other women of substance and good spirited Nigerians to see the award recipients as inspiration in educating every girl child in our society.

‘‘This award is opportunity to celebrate women, people who have played critical role in what their husbands did and are still doing. The impact and how they are touching lives should be yardstick to other people.By this, others would be inspired. Until society leverages talents in women, we will not develop.’’

In his keynote speech, the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda , said the failure of our economy is not because of the economy but failure of Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs in the country.

For successful entrepreneurship, he said women should be encouraged to develop necessary mindset, saying that empowerment of women will no doubt reduce poverty in Nigeria.

Radda, who was represented by Friday Okpara called for inclusive development to reduce unemployment in the country.

One of the award recipients and wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed said expressed her commitment to girl child and women education, saying that over 100 women had been sent back to school by her foundation in some communities in her state.

Mrs. Mohammed said who frowned at the low enrolment of girl child in Nigeria, said called on her counterparts to key in with a view to educate all girl child in Nigeria for a better society.

