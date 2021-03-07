Grant pardon to late Mamman Vatsa, family, community beg FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Thirty five years after Major General Mamman Vatsa was executed for allegedly plotting a coup d’état, the family and people of Gulu Vatsa community in Niger State have appealed to the Federal Government to grant him pardon.

Spokesman of the family/Community, Jonathan Tsado Vatsa while speaking yesterday with Journalists in Minna, said, though it had taken some years but argued that it was never too late to grant the pardon for the unity of the country.

He said “The 5th of every March is always a “Dark” memory in Gulu Community and Vatsa family. Late Vatsa fought for the unity and oneness of Nigeria and that is why we are appealing to General Muhammadu Buhari to pardon him even if he actually committed the offence.”

The Spokesman of the family who was a Commissioner of Information and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, also appealed to all friends and classmates of Mamman Vatsa to join their voices in begging for his pardon.

According to Vatsa, “the family intends to float a foundation in honour of late General Mamman Vatsa to cater for widows and orphans. The first step to take to succeed in the plan is for the Federal Government to grant him pardon.

“We have decided to focus on the widows and orphans because of the trauma the late wife of the General and his children passed through especially when the execution was fresh. If the pardon is granted, then we will be able to raise the foundation in the name of late Gen. Vatsa and cater for these categories of people.”

He recalled that on several occasions especially during the civil war, the late Vatsa would return home with injuries but soldiered on, saying “with all these dedication to his fatherland, I want to also call on friends and course mates of late Mamman Vatsa to support us in talking to President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency consider pardoning our late brother and father, General Mamman Vatsa.

“Due to the trauma, some family members of late General Mamman Vatsa went through hell and all these led to the sudden death of his wife, two of his children including former Chief of Staff Government House Minna, Haruna Vatsa.”

He added that the family had written a letter of appeal to President Buhari and copied the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami for action.

