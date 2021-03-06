Grace Ofure of Lifecard unveils new waterfront spring Island estate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The real estate sector in Nigeria is seemingly attaining a new height of growth, yielding positive results for investors. Investors and experts in the sector are very enthusiastic about the future of the real estate sector in Nigeria. In Lagos, growing infrastructures are leading to the growth of real estate investments around Ibeji Lekki axis of the state.

With Dangote refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, the proposed Lekki international airport, and the proposed fourth mainland bridge, investors are eager to get a piece of the lands in Ibeju in anticipation of an exponential increase in value as a result of the impending demand when these infrastructures are completely set. Some like the Dangote refinery is nearing completion.

Today, one of the foremost real estate developers in Lagos, Lifecard International Investment launched a new estate (Spring Island) at Bogije Ibeju Lekki, and investors are already marking out and acquiring their portions. The launching was witnessed by Nigerian Super Eagles Legend and Lifecard Brand Ambassador, Joseph Yobo.

In his word, Joesph Yobo described the land as beautiful with a good natural ambiance. “Spring Island directly overlooks the lagoon that connects the Epe with Banana Island in Ikoyi”.

In addition, the Managing Director, LifeCard International, Mrs. Ofure Ibhakhomu, emphasized on the massive infrastructural developments that will be coming to the cite soon. “The proposed fourth mainland bridge will pass through the front of the estate and there is a proposed flyover bridge that links the road to the proposed Lekki International airport”.

Ofure stressed further that for any investor, this is the right time to invest in Spring Island. “Either for landing banking or immediate development, Spring Island provides many options.

The event was also witnessed by many real estate marketers who expressed their awe for the ambiance and beauty of the environment surrounding the estate.

She said that many are already going all out to their clients and investors on the possibility of being early investors in such an environment with valuable potentials. The land already enjoys 100% approval from the Lagos State Government, with security titles such as Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and governors consent available for every piece.

