Governors, Ministers to launch 30 Laws for Good Health

By Gabriel Olawale

Ten State Governors and Ministers, Health Agencies, Organization and Eminent Personalities are coming together at the nation’s capital for the launching of “30 Laws for Good Health”, a new global book on public and personal health care.

Speaking on the forthcoming launching slated for  3rd June in Abuja, the author and Founder of Healthcare Magazine, Dr. Bola Olaosebikan, said, ” the 30 Laws for Good Health Book is a book with a  mission and purpose to empower readers on health, offer penetrative insight into health, causes of diseases, better prevention methods, as well as how to control and prevent diseases up to cellular level.

The book also presents new concept on family health, primary health care, environmental health, nutrition, control of viruses, vaccine production, and public health management” A comprehensive manual for good health and health promotion.

The launching of this healthcare book also coincides with the 35th Anniversary of “Healthcare Magazine” and 21 Eminent Achievers and organizations would be presented with Healthcare Awards of Excellence. Hon Minister of Health Dr Osagie Enahire is the Chairman of the occasion, and ten Hon Ministers have confirmed their participation in this great event for health and national development.

The Director of National Centres for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive of NPHCDA Dr Faisal Shuaib, Dr Patrick Dakum, CEO of Institute of Virology, DG of NAFDAC Prof Mojisola Adeyeye have confirmed there attendance.

The book would be reviewed by a renown virologist and WHO Expert Prof Oyewale Tomori. Chairman of BUA Group Alhaji Abdulsamad Ishyaku Rabiu, Dr ABC Orjiako, President of Nigeria Medical Association Prof Innocent Ujah and many corporate organizations have confirmed their attendance.

