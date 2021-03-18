Governors back continuous use of AstraZeneca vaccines, ask Nigerians to remain calm

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to support NDLEA in the fight against Drug Abuse

By Henry Umoru

THIRTY- Six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF have renewed their support for the continuous use of AstraZeneca Vaccine to nip in the bud, the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising from its 28th Emergency Teleconference Meeting, the Governors who reiterated their belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines, said that as state Executives, they are committed to continuously encourage the uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their States

In a communique signed at the end of the meeting by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr.Kayode Fayemi, the Governors urged Nigerians to remain calm and report any adverse events noticed following COVID-19 vaccination.

At the meeting, the governors also resolved to support the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa in the fight against Drug Abuse in the country as well as Nigeria’s security fight especially as it relates to combating drug abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs.

Fayemi said, “Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their States, Governors also encourage the public to report any adverse events noticed following COVID-19 vaccination.

“Following a briefing from the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Rtd. Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa on Managing the Drug Crisis in the country, State governors committed to supporting the logistics and operational activities of NDLEA officials in their States, as well as programmes that will promote drug use prevention in the country. Given the high correlation between drug use and insecurity in the country, the Forum will push for a greater role for NDLEA in Nigeria’s security fight especially as it relates to combating drug abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs.”

