Gov Emmanuel, PDP, Ekpenyong extol virtues of late party chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator Christopher Ekpenyong representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district have described late State Chairman of the party Mr Udo Ekpenyong as a dependable ally, a colossus and man of honour, integrity.

They spoke during the funeral service conducted for late Udo Ekpenyong who died January 2021 by Delightful Christian Church Int’l at his home town, Ikot Oku Usung Ukanafun Local Government Area.

In his remarks, governor Emmanuel noted that Ekpenyong served his administration admirably as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and helped to translate its vision of mutual engagements with traditional Rulers in the task of ensuring that Government policies and programmes trickled down to the masses.

He added, “Ever since our paths crossed on our shared journey of selfless service to our people several years ago, I had come to see in Obong Udo Ekpenyong a formidable ally, a man whose words meant everything; a man of sterling principles and integrity, deep in faith and deep in convictions, who once he was committed to standing with you, will remain unshaken or unmoved by the tempest or the undulating tidal waves of loyalty that sometimes characterizes the human condition.

“In Udo Ekpenyong, I found a general you could depend upon to execute agreed strategies of victory and, who will hold dear to his heart the underlying articles of faith without betrayal. He was getting ready to continue with another assignment of huge responsibility as our Party- the PDP Chairman, a position he held for a few months when death took him away from us.

“Our Party Chair, Udo Ekpenyong may be physically gone, but the memories of his good deeds, his admirable character, convictions, integrity, loyalty, faith in God and in His unseen Hands to perfect that which was once thought impossible, all these great and ennobling memories will continue to be placed in us, whom he so sadly and painfully left behind.

“How do I begin to address in past tense a man whose force of character was furnaced and shaped on the steel of loyalty, discipline and character? We will miss him dearly and deeply”

Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, (Akwa Ibom North-West) described the deceased as a colossus, and a great loss not only to the family but to the party.

“The death of my brother and friend have definitely created a vacuum in the minds of the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, indeed Akwa Ibom state”, Ekpenyong simply lamented.

In a condolence message, Senator Umaru Ibrahim, Secretary, PDP National Working Committee (NWC) prayed God to give the family of late Ekpenyong the fortitude to bear his demise, saying nobody could question God’s authority for taking his life.

“Even before he became state Chairman of Akwa Ibom state I happen to have worked with him, so I knew him very, very well. It is indeed shocking that I lost a confidant, and comrade personally. For our National Working Committee, we have lost a pillar. The relationship between him and NWC is shown by the number of members that are here today.

“In fact, the only person who is not here is the National Chairman who is unfortunately outside the country. We have lost a man of honour, integrity and a man who contributed in no small way to the development of the PDP.

The Governor we commiserate with you because we know the relationship between you and late state PDP chairman”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: