Gov Ayade can make Cross River safer if funding of Operation Akpakwu is sustained — Group

…Urge CRSG to go fully digital on security matters

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Cross River Southern Senatorial District Assembly, CRSSDA, a Socio-Cultural group has asserted that the state would be safer and more peaceful if Gov. Ayade commits more funds to the running of Operation Akpakwu and subsequently sustains it.

They also added that Calabar would regain it’s lost glory if a stainability plan was effectively implemented for the outfit stressing that it was the best thing that has happened to the city in recent times.

They made the assertion while Speaking with some Journalists in Calabar stressing that they would support anything positive that will bring growth and development to the state which is what they stand for.

The Chief of Party, John Offiong said the administration of Prof. Ben Ayade’s has done well by conceiving the idea of Operation Akpakwu which has reduced Insecurity to it’s bearest minimum in the state.

His words:” What the governor is doing today by putting security personnel everywhere has brought a lot of sanity to the state capital and other parts of the state at least you can see that the kidnapping and armed robbery are nose-diving gradually.

“So the basic thing now is how to sustain this nose dive and get it to the ground of bottom zero, and we believe that if the outfit is well funded and a Sustainability plan implemented, Cross River and Calabar, in particular, would regain it’s lost glory.

“This state was a state where we were walking on the streets of Calabar late in the night and nothing would happen to you. but today you can’t do that again but we believe that all that can change for good.

“With all the IT things we have now we should get them into work right now. Put CCTV cameras on the roads to dictate plate numbers so that anywhere they are we can track them and this will go a long way to help us curb crime and reduce Insecurity,” Offiong said.

On his part, another member of the group, Joseph Edem said they were ready to support and boost anything that will bring growth and development to the state while calling for good compensation for Bakassi.

“Anything that will bring growth and development is what we stand for. Whether it was political or otherwise we deserve very good compensation in perpetuity on the issue of Bakassi.

“On how much, you cannot monetize everything but develop human capital development or even infrastructure.

“As CRSSDA, if we want to take on the issue of reparation, I think there are laid down procedures to deal with. We need to have a stakeholders engagement where we bring everybody to the table and advance that discussion.

“This is not totally within our purview to run with but it is an idea we can actually advance and take it to a logical conclusion,” he stated.

