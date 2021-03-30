Breaking News
Gov AdulRazaq calls for urgent action to end violence against women

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has called  for urgent action to end  violence against women’.

AbdulRazaq made the call during the North-Central Zone meeting of the 65th UN Commission Status of Women held in Ilorin.

He specifically tasked women to evolve workable strategies to eliminate violence, gender inequality as well as promote women and girls empowerment and inclusion, in the decision-making process.

AbdulRazaq said that the Kwara government had prioritised policies targeted at bridging the gender inequality gap and eliminating poverty.

”The state government has fulfilled the 35 per cent female gender representation in government,” he said.

He called on philanthropists, public-spirited individuals and non-governmental organisations to support the cause of women through decisive interventions.

Also speaking  the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Afusat Ibrahim, commended the Kwara government for setting the pace for women inclusiveness for others to emulate.

